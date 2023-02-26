ZTE to unveil more efficient, eco-friendly and cutting-edge products and solutio… – Press Release

ZTE will unveil an extensive lineup of more efficient, eco-friendly and cutting-edge products and solutions at MWC 2023

ZTE will showcase the recent advances it has achieved in the areas of Ultra-Efficient Network, Digital Expansion, Boundless Future and Smart Life

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of information and communication technology solutions will be participating at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona from February 27 to March 2, 2023. At MWC 2023, the company, with the theme of “Shaping Digital Innovation”, will unveil an extensive lineup of more efficient, eco-friendly and cutting-edge products and solutions.

Most notably, ZTE will display information and communications technologies (ICTs), showcasing the recent advances it has achieved in the areas of Ultra-Efficient Network, Digital Expansion, Boundless Future and Smart Life at 3F30, Hall 3, Fira Gran Via.

In terms of the infrastructure network construction, ZTE will launch an end-to-end efficient network deployment solution for ultra-efficient networks, helping operators achieve ultra-efficient green connectivity in all scenarios. The latest full-scenario UniSite solution for wireless access will help operators efficiently deploy full-band and multi-RAT networks with optimal TCO and ready for 5G-advanced evolution; Turbo Core solution to integrate software flexibility and hardware efficiency with professional function acceleration cards to maximize the value of each bit; the high-performance 400G transport solutions for all scenarios with doubled capacity and the longest backbone transmission distance in the industry; the industry’s highest integrated 16-port 10G PON as well as the the industry’s first 50G PON Combo card that supports the coexistence and smooth evolution of three technology generations.

In terms of assisting operators digital business expansion, ZTE will display one-stop digital services through…