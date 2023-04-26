Zubayr Hamza in South Africa A squad after medication ban

Zubayr Hamza has played six Tests and a single one-day international for South Africa

South Africa batter Zubayr Hamza is poised to make his international return in June after a nine-month drugs ban.

The 27-year-old, who has played six Tests, has been selected in the South Africa A squad to tour Sri Lanka.

Hamza was banned from all cricket-related activities by the International Cricket Council (ICC) last May.

He told the ICC Integrity Unit he meant to take his anti-allergy medication but instead took his father’s heart medicine containing banned Furosemide.

His suspension ended in December and Hamza, who has always denied taking a banned substance intentionally, has since played four first-class matches in South Africa’s domestic competition.

“The squad reflects the next crop of players that are emerging from our pipeline. We also rewarded those who have performed for their respective domestic teams this past summer,” said Test head coach Shukri Conrad.

“The tour will provide the…