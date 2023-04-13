Commercial Robots Market is Expected to Generate $85.2 Billion by 2031: Allied M… – Press Release

Portland, OR, April 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global commercial robots market garnered $15.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $85.2 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 20.0% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research provides valuable insights that can help leaders, investors, shareholders, and startups develop effective strategies for achieving sustainable growth and gaining a competitive advantage in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $15.2 billion Market Size in 2031 $85.2 billion CAGR 20.0% No. of Pages in Report 280 Segments Covered Application, Type, and Region Drivers Growth of small companies Rising investment in automation Strict government laws on management of hazardous chemicals and products Introduction of smart factories Continuing shift from manual to automated process Opportunities Continued investment in R&D Spending on new product launches Restraints High manufacturing costs

COVID-19 Scenario: