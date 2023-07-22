Crop Harvesting Robots Market to grow by USD 2,384.71 million from 2022 to 2027|… – Press Release

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — The crop harvesting robots market size is forecasted to increase by USD 2,384.71 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 28.72%, according to Technavio. North America is estimated to account for 40% of the market growth. Factors such as the increasing awareness among farmers about the benefits of using smart agriculture and agricultural automation to enhance productivity and address labor shortage issues are significantly contributing to the crop harvesting market growth in North America. Additionally, several government initiatives are supporting American agricultural mechanization to enhance crop yields is also positively impacting the market growth. Hence, such factors are expected to drive the crop harvesting robots market growth in the region during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic period (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report

Special coverage on the Russia – Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

– war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Crop Harvesting Robots Market – Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

This crop harvesting robots market is segmented by type (semi-autonomous robots and fully-autonomous robots), product (fruit, vegetable harvesting robots, and grain harvesting robots), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).